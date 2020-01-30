Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,036.00

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded up 252.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded up 246.6% against the US dollar. Hyper Speed Network has a total market cap of $168,861.00 and $6,036.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Token Profile

Hyper Speed Network’s total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,977,866 tokens. Hyper Speed Network’s official website is www.hsn.link. Hyper Speed Network’s official Twitter account is @

. Hyper Speed Network’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Speed Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

