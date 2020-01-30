HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.57 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00016690 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, TOPBTC, Bithumb and Kucoin. HyperCash has a market cap of $69.57 million and $20.24 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.03157671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00192359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,496,934 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinnest, Huobi, EXX, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Kucoin, Allcoin, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Binance, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

