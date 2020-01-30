Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,169 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 5.2% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,159. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.