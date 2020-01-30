Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Workday comprises about 1.6% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 121.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Workday by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $558,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 1.49. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $151.06 and a 52 week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim set a $235.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.