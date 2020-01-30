Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Sells 76,492 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,492 shares during the period. Wayfair comprises 0.9% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

W traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.75. 51,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $366,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,487.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,086 shares of company stock worth $1,873,208. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

