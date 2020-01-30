HyperQuant (HQT) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $41,111.00 and $166,416.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.64 or 0.03127079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00194437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

