I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,605.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $3,605.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.01288793 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024553 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003635 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,953,726 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

