Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.42 ($10.95).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

