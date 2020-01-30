IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown Sells 11,493 Shares

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IBKC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.02. 10,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,795. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IBERIABANK Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBKC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.