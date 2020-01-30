Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 1,081 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.9% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

