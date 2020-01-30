IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

IBM (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,697. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in IBM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

