IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

IBM stock opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.22. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

