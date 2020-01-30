iBTC Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, iBTC has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. iBTC has a total market cap of $2,228.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iBTC token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,102,774 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com.

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

