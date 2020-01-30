ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $131.00 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Bithumb and OOOBTC. ICON has a total market capitalization of $131.00 million and approximately $38.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 71.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,737,931 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DragonEX, Upbit, Binance, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Hotbit, HitBTC, COSS, OKEx, IDEX, Rfinex, Bithumb, Allbit, Huobi, Bitbns and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

