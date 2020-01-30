ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney Sells 268 Shares

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.42. 62,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.69. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.89 and a twelve month high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 15.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,757,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after acquiring an additional 54,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,820,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

