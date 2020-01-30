iEthereum Price Hits $0.0247 on Major Exchanges (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One iEthereum token can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. iEthereum has a market capitalization of $443,296.00 and approximately $3,556.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iEthereum has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03099156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About iEthereum

iEthereum was first traded on October 14th, 2017. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,982,000 tokens. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade.

iEthereum Token Trading

iEthereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

