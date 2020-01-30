IG Gold (IGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $4,953.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC, CoinExchange and TRX Market.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.03106901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00195283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003084 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ABCC, LATOKEN and TRX Market. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

