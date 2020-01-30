IHT Real Estate Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.44 million and $14,325.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Upbit, Cashierest and Gate.io.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.05741511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, HitBTC, OEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Bittrex, LBank, Cashierest, Kucoin, CoinTiger, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

