ILCoin (ILC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $191,716.00

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Graviex. Over the last week, ILCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $23.10 million and approximately $191,716.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,356,768,907 coins and its circulating supply is 403,072,487 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, C-CEX, Crex24, IDAX, FreiExchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

