Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Illumina worth $112,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.81.

ILMN opened at $313.30 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.58 and its 200-day moving average is $306.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

