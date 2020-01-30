ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $967,127.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001406 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002753 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,698,691 coins and its circulating supply is 16,698,693 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

