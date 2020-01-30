Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Up 5.8% in January

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. Imax has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imax will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Imax by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,084,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Imax by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Imax by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Imax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.