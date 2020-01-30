ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $705.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.37. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 74.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,037 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 559,035 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.