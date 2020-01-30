Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 656,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,351. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,285. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

