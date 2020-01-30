Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,538. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

