Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 226,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

