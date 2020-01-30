Indigo Books & Music (IDG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$203.36 million for the quarter.

TSE:IDG opened at C$3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. Indigo Books & Music has a 52 week low of C$3.50 and a 52 week high of C$10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.52.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

