Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

Media headlines about Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) have trended extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $253.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.