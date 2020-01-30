Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

IR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.60. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,054,405. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

