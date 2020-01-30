Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $145.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IR. Cfra lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Shares of IR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,239. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $138.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,039 shares of company stock worth $37,054,405. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. State Street Corp increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 704,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after acquiring an additional 97,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

