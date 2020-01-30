Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Shares of IR stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.90. The stock had a trading volume of 132,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,039 shares of company stock worth $37,054,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,095,000 after acquiring an additional 99,910 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 32,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

