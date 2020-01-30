Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Ingles Markets by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ingles Markets by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $877.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

