Ink (INK) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Exrates, Coinrail and Gate.io. Ink has a total market cap of $977,121.00 and $5,167.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.35 or 0.03132410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00192710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, EXX, Bit-Z, Exrates, CoinBene, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail, Exmo, Gate.io and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

