Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $218,041.00 and $9,362.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.03106901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00195283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,708,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.