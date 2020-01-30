INLOCK (ILK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,060.00

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. INLOCK has a market cap of $2.99 million and $25,060.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, INLOCK has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $528.41 or 0.05610135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128636 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016348 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

INLOCK is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,286,620,426 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.