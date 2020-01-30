Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

EPRF traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.60. 12,925 shares of the company were exchanged. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21.

