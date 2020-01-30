InsaneCoin Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $52,464.00 and $302.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.01306013 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000765 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,171,282 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

