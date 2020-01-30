Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

INSG has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Inseego alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 14.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inseego by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.