Insider Buying: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Purchases 1,025 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.10. 5,977,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

