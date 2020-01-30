Insider Buying: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) VP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) VP Eldon C. Mayer III purchased 5,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 188,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EIGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gilford Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 300,279 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

