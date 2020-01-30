Insider Buying: FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) Insider Buys 705,882 Shares of Stock

FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) insider Reginald Nelson purchased 705,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$29,647.04 ($21,026.27).

Shares of ASX:FAR remained flat at $A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday. 19,876,254 shares of the stock were exchanged. FAR Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of A$0.08 ($0.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The company has a market cap of $244.94 million and a PE ratio of -39.00.

FAR Company Profile

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets located in Africa and Australia. It holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in Senegal, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau, West Africa; exploration permits in Guinea-Bissau and Kenya; and a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia.

