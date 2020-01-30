Insider Buying: Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $703,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,331,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,507,498.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.52 per share, with a total value of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.56 per share, with a total value of $668,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.95 per share, with a total value of $659,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,900 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $633,399.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.56. 122,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,752. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Safehold by 918.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

