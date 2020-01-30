Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) CFO Sells 509,850 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,999,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,778. The company has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.93. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

