Insider Selling: Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,100. Avrobio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $658.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.76.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avrobio by 160.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avrobio by 29.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avrobio by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Avrobio by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avrobio by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 174,121 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVRO shares. ValuEngine lowered Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura started coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

