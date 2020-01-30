Insider Selling: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $22,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at $864,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BMRC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 1,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BMRC shares. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

