Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total value of $6,913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.39, for a total value of $6,815,850.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.24, for a total value of $6,873,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.98, for a total value of $6,764,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total value of $6,751,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $4,448,500.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total value of $4,392,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total value of $4,347,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total value of $4,129,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total value of $4,346,300.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $466.84. The company had a trading volume of 99,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,051. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.38. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $385.36 and a one year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

