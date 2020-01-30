Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells 12,190 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $239,045.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Rodney Aulick sold 2,582 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $50,529.74.

On Friday, January 17th, Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48.

Shares of AQUA stock remained flat at $$20.29 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 672,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,039. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,204,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 104,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

