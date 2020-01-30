Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $570.84. The company had a trading volume of 744,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,002. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 485.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

