Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,718,000 after purchasing an additional 160,186 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Neogen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,260,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after purchasing an additional 195,484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Neogen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 512,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neogen by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,894,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

