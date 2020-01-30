Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells 21,959 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $340,364.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $47,536.74.

On Monday, November 4th, Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $254,070.44.

RMBS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. 1,337,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $65,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.